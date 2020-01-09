Appleton man arrested on 20 counts of child porn possession

An Appleton man has been arrested on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

On Jan. 8, Richard T. Cook, 53, was taken into custody and booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Appleton Police say their investigators received information that Cook was sharing and receiving child porn through "multiple social media platforms."

Investigators say they found "numerous images" of child porn. They did not release additional information.

No official charges have been filed. Police say the case is "ongoing."