Appleton man arrested for vehicle break-ins, property damage

Police were investigating complaints of property damage in downtown Appleton early Wednesday morning when another call came in about a vehicle break-in.

After a brief foot chase, police arrested a 19-year-old Appleton man they think is connected to a number of crimes.

Police had complaints about property damage on N. State St., W. Spring, W. Winnebago and N. Atlantic streets.

The report of the vehicle break-in was on the 1800-block of N. Erb St.

The man was booked in the Outagamie County Jail. Police are recommending charges of carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and bail jumping.

Police say more charges may be added as their investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the property damage -- or who discover damage or their vehicle was broken into -- should contact Appleton police.