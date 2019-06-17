Appleton man arrested after shooting during pot deal

Police have arrested a 26-year-old Appleton man for a shooting on the city's southeast side.

Ricco M. Campbell was booked on charges of Armed Robbery, 1st Degree Reckless Injury, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Resisting/Obstructing Arrest.

On June 16, Appleton Police were called to an apartment at E. Canary Street. A woman had been shot in the arm. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and released.

"It is believed the shooting occurred during some type of marijuana transaction," police say.

Campbell was arrested the next day. He has been booked into the Outagamie County Jail.

No other information was released.