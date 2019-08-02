Appleton house fire extinguished itself

Appleton firefighters responded to a house fire that extinguished itself Thursday night.

Firefighters responding to the 700-block of E. Eldorado St. at 10 o'clock were told smoke alarms were sounding and everything appeared to be burned.

The firefighters encountered smoke and heat, but no fire. They determined there was a fire in the kitchen had consumed all of the oxygen around it.

Fire crews ventilated smoke from the house. They're investigating what started the kitchen fire.

Damage is estimated at $40,000.

The Appleton Fire Department is encouraging renters to make sure they have renter's insurance.