Appleton house divided by football fandom

It’s been said a house divided cannot stand, but Dan and Jamie Bernhardt are living proof that all is fair in family and football.

"Go pack go,” said Jamie Bernhardt.

“Red and gold 'til I’m dead and cold,” said Dan Bernhardt.

"I’m trying to convert him to be a Packers fan and slowly but surely I feel like his heart will certainly turn green,” Jamie said.

Dan was a Packers fan years ago, but said an experience he had as a child changed his mind forever.

"I loved Don Majkowski, loved Sterling Sharpe and got a chance to go get their autographs,” said Dan. “I waited in line for a couple of hours with my father and time ran out. And someone came to us and said they were no longer going to do autographs. On the way home I said to my dad I would never root for this team ever again."

For the most part Dan and Jamie get along while rooting for their separate teams.

"I’ll root for them if they're not playing the 9ers and it kind of goes the other way with her,” said Dan.

"Always a Green Bay fan,” said Jamie. “A fair weathered 49ers fan."

But with both teams competing for the NFC Championship on Sunday, things might get a little heated.

No matter the outcome, the two said it'll never affect their love for one another.

