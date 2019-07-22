Appleton house catches fire shortly after power restored

The Appleton Fire Department is looking into whether an early morning house fire is linked to power outages and restoration in the city.

At 3:45 a.m., firefighters were called to a home on the corner of E. North St and N. Sampson St. The fire sparked shortly after power was restored to the neighborhood.

The fire was quickly extinguished. No one was hurt.

Firefighters are looking for what caused the fire. They don't know at this time if it was linked to the power coming back on after the weekend storms.

While on scene, firefighters responded to a separate kitchen fire call. A homeowner's stove was on when the power went out over the weekend. Power came back Monday morning and the stove burned a cooler that had been placed on it during the outage.

"While we were at this incident, we responded to another incident as well for a cooler that was placed on a stove, and the cooler was left on the stove, and then the power came back on, the stove was on and it started the cooler, so we had a another kitchen fire," said Dep. Chief Darrel Baker.

Firefighters remind everyone to use caution when power returns. Make sure those stoves and ovens and any heat-related appliances are turned off.

