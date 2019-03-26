Appleton holiday meal organizer praying for a miracle to keep going

After more than 30 years of providing thousands of free Christmas and Easter meals in the Fox Valley, the We Care Meals programs is forced to call it quits.

The man in charge of the mission says he can no longer afford to keep the program going.

It all started back in the 1980's when Ed Rathsack and his brother Terry observed people, some homeless, along College Avenue in Appleton one Christmas morning.

"And they've got nowhere to go, they're lonely," recalls Rathsack.

The brothers launched We Care Meals, serving 350 dinners the following year.

"They talked and sat and had a wonderful time, and as people were leaving they were saying it was a great event, and I thought great, I just fed you a meal and you did the rest on your own, but people don't want to be lonely, people really don't," says Rathsack.

Over the past 30 years, the meals have grown into thousands every Christmas and Easter, and so have the challenges of raising the funds for the traditional ham and turkey dinners.

"We are not affiliated with anybody. We go out, we hustle, we try to get different donors," says Rathsack.

In many years, Rathsack had to cover some of the cost, which averages around $4,000 per holiday.

"I've worked a lot of overtime to pay the bills some years. Twice the wife and me had to take out loans to pay the bills," says Rathsack.

Now retired, Rathsack says the extra money just isn't there to carry on.

"We're stranded. The letter was a very hard one to write that I sent to you guys," says Rathsack, referring to his letter informing us of his plans to end the meals program.

Three weeks before Easter, though, Rathsack is praying for a miracle.

"I bought a lottery ticket. If that pulls out this won't be necessary," says Rathsack with a chuckle.

He says the hardest part of his announcement is thinking about all those who look forward to the meals, and the hundreds of volunteers who help make it happen.

"Would I still do it, yes, I would love to continue doing this, but the reality of the fact is it costs and I just don't have the money," says Rathsack.

Anyone interested in helping revive the meals program can contact Rathsack at 920-731-7867, or email Billie Jo Higgins at Goodwill Industries in Menasha: bhiggins@goodwillncw.org.

Billie Joe has helped administer the program's funds in the past.

