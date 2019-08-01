Appleton goes up-tempo for Mile of Music 7

Appleton began to see an increase in tempo Thursday as crowds made their way downtown for the start of Mile of Music.

Mile of Music brings hundreds of performers to dozens of venues in downtown Appleton (WBAY photo)

Last year, about 80,000 people came to the four-day music festival, and organizers expect similar numbers this weekend for Mile number 7.

Even as the event was just getting started, there were already hundreds of people ready to listen to some of the artists who come from across the country and will be here all weekend long.

"We're feeling really good. We're excited to get things rolling," Mile of Music social media and promotions coordinator Kim Willems said.

Mile of Music is back in Appleton for its seventh year. Willems says there will be 950 shows in four days, with 221 different artists performing.

"Just a really great time in downtown Appleton, and nice weather, too, fingers crossed," Willems said.

More than 500 volunteers are helping run Mile of Music, which is the highest number the festival has ever had.

"We are very, very grateful for their help," Willems said. "This festival does not happen without the help of our volunteers, so they're crucial to the whole puzzle."

And crucial in helping people enjoy their time at Mile of Music.

"We just love music," Richard Lohrenz told us, "and, I mean, you can't beat this, all the variety that you get."

Lohrenz and his wife have been to the festival every year.

"Oh, it's extremely cool, especially living in the area. I'd think we'd have to travel pretty far to get something close to this," Lohrenz said.

While organizers hope each year gets better than the last, the goal of the event stays the same, "Just that everyone has a great time," Willems said.

Mile of Music runs most of the day, every day, through Sunday at multiple venues -- even a city bus. CLICK HERE for the list of venues and artist lineups.