Appleton goes pink to remember young murder victim

Appleton has gone pink to honor Zyana Corbin. The three year old was laid to rest on Tuesday. She was killed by her mother's boyfriend during a domestic dispute late last month. And now the community is coming together to remember the little girl.

Just hours after the Appleton Police Department asked people to wear pink today for Zyana Corbin, the lights outside of the PD changed.

According to Capt. Polly Olson with Appleton Police, "The Chief actually came up with this idea when he read the obituary with Zyana's family that she loved pink and she wore pink all of the time and why not come together as a community and honor her memory."

And that's exactly what Appleton did. From pink ribbons on uniformed police officers, to a pink balloon flying outside Sheer Chaos downtown, people are sporting their pink for Zyana and themselves.

"There's so much sadness that happens and just the little things of wearing pink just to show the family that they're not alone, that they can reach out and even though we don't know them personally, we do care," says Jillian Campbell, owner of Sheer Chaos.

Employee Jami Severstad adds, "It's just one small thing we can do to let people know that there are people out there who do care, who do want to help in any way that's possible, any small thing, remember that she - to let people know that she's remembered."

Holly DeLong doesn't know the Corbin family, but she's a mom and a grandma. When she heard about the idea to wear pink, she knew she had to participate.

DeLong says, "I want people to know that she was important, that she counts, and that we've got to take care of our kids."

And if it takes wearing pink to get the conversation started, community members are in.

"I'm mad because she lost her life, but I'm happy because I think I see people that are going to join together and help make a difference or maybe change something, maybe not fast, but maybe change the way things like this happen," adds DeLong.

While the "Pink for Zyana" initiative was for today, lights on city buildings will remain lit for the next couple of days. And, police hope people continue to wear pink too.

