Appleton gas station clerk robbed at knifepoint

The person who robbed a gas station clerk at knifepoint in Appleton remains at-large.

The Marathon station at 1920 E. Wisconsin Ave. was robbed at 9 o'clock Thursday night. The robber showed a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk wasn't hurt.

Police rarely reveal how much is taken in robberies.

Police only have a vague description of the robber right now: A white person, 5'4" to 5'6" tall, dressed all in black. The robber wore a mask.

Anyone who has information that could help investigators should contact local police.