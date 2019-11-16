Appleton fraud investigation

Appleton Sergeant Probst is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these two individuals involved in a fraud investigation.

The fraud investigation took place on October 31st. It was located at 3701 East Calumet Street.

If you know anything about this incident, please call the Appleton Police Department’s non-emergency number at 920-832-5500. Reference case #A19040164

You can remain anonymous by using the “Report” feature on Appleton Police Department’s app which is free to download.

No additional information has been released at this time.

