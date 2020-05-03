Appleton food truck donating part of sales to Feeding America

An area food truck is teaming up with Feeding America to collect donations.

Street Grub is donating one dollar for every pizza sold, and a percentage of the overall sales will also be donated.

Feeding America says for every dollar donated, three meals go to someone in need.

The owner says he's encouraged by the number of people donating during the pandemic.

"Real good, very supportive. They're willing to give even in the hard times so it makes a big difference," says owner Greg Maulick.

Cooking surfaces are constantly cleaned and there is signs up to keep people six feet apart.

Street Grub served food in the Dollar General parking lot in Appleton until 7 p.m. Saturday night.

The truck will be traveling to other locations throughout the summer.