Appleton firefighters quickly extinguish overnight house fire

Appleton firefighters were called to an early morning house fire Saturday around 1 a.m. on the 700 block of West Wisconsin Avenue.

On the way to the fire, crews received reports of smoke coming from the chimney and other areas of the roof.

Once on scene, firefighters saw flames on the west side of the home.

No one was inside and the fire was quickly put out.

The Appleton Fire Department said the “teamwork and collaboration of all responding agencies was essential in the early reporting and quick extinguishment of this fire.”

The person who lives in the home received help from the the American Red Cross.

No one was hurt. Fire officials said in a statement that the fire “appears to be accidental in nature and no damage estimates are available at this time.”