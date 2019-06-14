Appleton firefighters credit smoke alarms for saving family

Appleton firefighters say a fire on Parkway Boulevard Friday morning "could have been truly tragic" but a family of three was saved by their smoke detectors.

The fire department was called to the 900 block of Parkway Blvd. at 7:30.

All three adults in the home got out safely. They were checked for smoke inhalation and no one needed to be taken to a hospital.

The fire was contained to the basement but smoke filled the house.

What caused the fire isn't known yet, and there's no dollar amount on the damage it caused.

The family can't immediately get back into the home again. They're receiving help from the American Red Cross.