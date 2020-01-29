Appleton father writes book to help others grieve

An Appleton father recently published a book journaling his son's battle with terminal cancer. He hopes the book helps others, in many ways.

It's been a little more than two years since David Frerking lost his son, Jacob, to a rare form of cancer. The teen, with a strong heart, loved fast cars and anything to do with cops.

According to David Frerking, "At a point where hospice came to our house and we had to let him know that everything we tried didn't work, first words out of his mouth were I'm not going to die, my heart is strong. And he had the strongest heart all of the way through."

It was during Jacob's journey, that his dad kept track of what was happening, more for himself than anyone else.

"We had a lot of dark moments. We had a lot of funny moments. A lot of living moments," says David Frerking. "And usually when I found myself in dark places, I'd journal. And it all started out in journaling, it started out really for self help."

But as he continued through the grieving process and with encouragement from others, Frerking self-published a book titled, "What Really Matters". It's a collection of his journal entries, Facebook posts, and stories that Frerking hopes impacts whoever reads it.

He says, "I wanted to at least be able to help somebody out there that, if you would, as bad as you have it, maybe I had it worse than they did, maybe I didn't. But really to help people heal, try to lead people towards acceptance of their situation."

The Frerkings were touched by so many people during their journey. The Ronald McDonald House hosted them without hesitation. The Make-A-Wish Foundation, along with Appleton Police, made Jacob's dream of being a police officer come true. And that's why each organization will receive a third of the proceeds from book sales.

Kris Teofilo from Make-A-Wish says, "Just such a beautiful story and for David to choose to do that with the proceeds, Jacob is continuing to make that difference."

"What Really Matters" is available now, only on Amazon.

