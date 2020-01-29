Appleton council to vote on notification policy for public art

A proposed policy change in Appleton would require neighborhood notification prior to the installation of public art.

This comes in response to the placement of a sculpture on East College Avenue, known as the "Collective," that's drawn a number of complaints.

While the art is in the process of being re-located, Appleton city leaders continue to respond to community members who voiced concerns during a January 14th meeting, upset they weren't notified prior to its placement.

"I ask that you ask yourself, how you would like to be forced to see anything that you had no voice in, every time you even look out your window, or leave your property," said one woman during that previous meeting.

As a result the city's community and economic development committee voted Wednesday in recommendation of a policy change requiring notification of all property owners who live within 100 feet of a proposed public art project, and if there's not at least ten to notify, the 100 feet would be extended.

"If we were to change the parking in front of their house, we would notify them. If we were to change a four way stop to to maybe a two way stop that would be right by their house, we'd have to notify them of that, there's many different things we notify for. So, I think this should be no different than other changes" said Alderperson Patti Coenen.

Others support making policy changes, but not giving the community the right to veto specific works.

Alderperson Kyle Lobner added, "We're a community that embraces public art. We are a community with a long reputation for that and we've done some damage to that that last few weeks, with the way we've handled ourselves as a community."

The Public Arts Committee still has to sign off on the policy before it goes before the full council for a vote February 5th.