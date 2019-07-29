Appleton considers allowing golf carts on city streets

Should golf carts be allowed on city streets?

That's a question the city of Appleton is asking right now after the idea was brought up by an alderman during a recent meeting.

On the city of Appleton's Facebook page there's now a question about the use of golf carts, and whether they should be allowed on city streets in a limited capacity.

It's an idea that Alderman Chris Croatt says the city should consider.

"It was brought forward by a constituent of mine that feels this is another mode of transportation that we should look at. Other cities have done it, with some success, with proper regulations, restrictions, that sort of thing," said Croatt.

That proposal has been assigned to the city's safety and licensing committee which is chaired by Kyle Lobner.

Lobner tells Action 2 News he's not entirely supportive of golf carts and cars, sharing the same space.

"I have concerns about safety, and about registration of these vehicles, but in a bigger perspective I just haven't heard from a widespread demand for this to happen at all. I'm just not convinced at this point this is something a lot of our constituents are looking to do," he said.

Even if the idea does become a reality, the city says not to expect golf courts on busy streets like College Avenue, but rather in residential areas.

Just since posting the initial idea, the city says plenty of people have weighed in.

"I think there's been a lot of feedback really, we got through social media which was kind of impressive. Both people in favor of it and people against it for various reasons on both sides that's sort of the beauty of that public comment and I think that's actually what some of the alderman are looking to see," said Appleton Communications Coordinator Chad Doran.

The issue could be placed on the committee's agenda as early as mid-August.

