Appleton city spokesman announces run for mayor

Appleton now has a candidate for its next mayor.

Chad Doran became the first announced candidate for next April's election after long-time mayor Tim Hanna said last month he wouldn't seek a seventh term.

Doran has been the city's communications coordinator since 2014 -- a position created by Hanna.

Doran says he's qualified because of his experience working with each part of Appleton's city government as communications coordinator.

He also promises to empower city staff to help Appleton grow.