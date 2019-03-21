Appleton church windows damaged by vandal

An Appleton church is picking up the pieces after being the victim of a vandal earlier this week.

Two of the stained glass windows damaged by vandalism at All Saints' Church in Appleton (photos provided by All Saints' Episcopal Church)

A man, who has since been taken into custody and treated for mental health issues, is believed to have gone on a crime spree in the City Park neighborhood -- damaging homes, buildings and vehicles.

Window after window, totaling 20, along with a glass door at All Saints' Episcopal Church, are boarded up. The church was one of several places vandalized late Monday night when a man went on a crime spree through an Appleton neighborhood.

"He broke several of our standard windows in our nursery, in our sacristy, but then he also broke every stained glass widow in our chapel."

Designed by longtime parishioners, specifically for the church, the loss of the stained glass windows hurts the most. The church is doing all it can to try and preserve what was left behind.

Parishioner Steve Gilling says, "We're saving the stained glass pieces so portions of them may be helpful putting the windows back together, and you just go into recovery mode and think about it later."

The later is now. While parishioners are glad no one was hurt in the incident, and the windows can all be fixed, they also feel a bit violated knowing things will not go back to the way they were.

Laswell adds, "The windows and all of those artifacts, those were designed for the church, for the love of the church. And some of these windows are decades old. You can replace them, you can replace how they look, no, it's not going to be the same."

Even though insurance will cover the cost of the repairs, the church has set up a fundraising page at http://www.allsaintsappleton.org/giving.html for those who want to donate.

