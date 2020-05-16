Appleton church provides food to dozens of families through food drive

Churches often find ways to be of service to their communities despite the pandemic. One Appleton church has been working to feed dozens of families in the area.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church members have spent the last two weekends safely collecting donations for its food drive.

Food that will feed about 50 families in the area struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak. The families receiving care packages include Prince of Peace members, Family First Ministry members, Appleton East High School students, and other nearby community members in need.

"It went really well last weekend and now we have even more food coming in,” said Carley Evers, a youth member at the church.

Evers was inspired to volunteer after hearing about the first food drive collection.

"My mom first came last week and then when she told me about it I decided I wanted to come and help out because it's a really nice thing to do,” said Evers.

Alyssa Kislewski, another youth member, volunteered last week as well and thinks it’s great so many people are willing to give.

"It's really cool that people take their time and take their money to help other people that may not have as much,” said Kislewski.

About 15 volunteers total are masking up and working to pack and give out care boxes to the families in need, not only providing food but personal care items as well.

Some volunteers are even putting artwork and positive messages on the boxes, providing some encouragement during a tough time.

"I think it's really important to reach out in the community for others that may not have as much as you have and try to support them in any way they can, especially during the coronavirus,” said Kislewski.

"I hope we can reach as many people as possible and potentially do another one in the future,” said Evers.

If anyone wants to help continue their efforts, monetary donations can be made to the church's food drive through the donation button on its website. CLICK HERE for the link