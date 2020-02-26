Appleton child accidentally shot in hand; police offering free gun locks

Appleton Police are investigating a case in which a child suffered a gunshot wound.

It happened Feb. 17. Appleton Police responded to a medical call in which a three-year-old had suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

The child was treated at a hospital and released.

Police say it was an accident.

"Out of sensitivity to the family we will not be releasing the location of the incident, but we feel it is important to discuss proper firearm safety," reads a statement from Appleton Police.

The department has free gun locks available in the lobby of the police station, 222 S Walnut St.

Police say failing to secure a gun and allowing a child to have access to the weapon is a criminal offense.