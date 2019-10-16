Appleton cycle shop owner struck by hit and run driver

The owner of an Appleton cycle shop is recovering after being struck on his bike by a hit and run driver.

While the driver got away, the biker did manage to shoot a picture of the car.

The incident happened around 4:45pm Monday afternoon on Meade Street, just north of the intersection with East Roosevelt Street.

At Chain Reaction Cyclery in Appleton, Niki Worden says her husband, Scot is lucky he wasn't seriously hurt after the bike he was riding on Monday night encountered a very aggressive driver.

"There was a lady that pulled up beside him, just honking on the horn so he turned around and looked back to see who was honking at him because he was riding in the gutter line off the side of the road and as he turned around that's when she hit him," she said.

Worden was riding southbound on Meade Street when the front bumper of the car, hit his back wheel flipping the bike up. He landed on his back.

Luckily he was wearing a helmet.

Worden added,"He was really shaken. It definitely cracked his helmet. He's got some pretty good bruising down his back and down his leg, but thankfully he's a pretty solid muscular man. He was okay, which we are really grateful for."

Before the police could show up, the driver got away, but not before a picture was taken which Worden hopes will help identify the person responsible for the hit-and-run and who caused about $800 in damage to the bike.

She said,"The fact that she showed intent by honking at him before she hit him it absolutely inexcusable, and then not to make sure he's even okay."

Worden also says the car in question, a Mazda 3 likely has some damage to the passenger side fog light and a rear quarter panel from a previous accident.

Anyone with information should contact police.

