Appleton begins citywide pickup of storm debris

People are still picking up the pieces left from severe storms and tornadoes that pounded northeast Wisconsin more than a week ago. Many of those pieces in Appleton are now piled up on curbs and ready to be picked up by the city.

“So our goal is to get everything off the street in the next 1 to 2 weeks,” said Appleton Public Works Deputy Director Nate Loper.

Monday was the official start of the citywide curbside cleanup, but Loper says this isn’t the first day they’ve sent crews to clean across the city.

“We did get a head start last week. We really wanted to get as much of that debris off the streets as possible to get a head start so the load wasn’t so heavy this week,” said Loper.

For people who want to take advantage of the city pickup, there are some size restrictions. Public Works asks for people to cut everything into 8-foot sections or shorter. Anything that's 4 inches or less in diameter should be bundled, and smaller pieces should be put in bags.

“That just really helps our process be more efficient and will help the terraces and areas be cleaner when we’re done,” said Loper.

Crews are going street by street throughout the city to pick up the large piles of debris, but some people are deciding to take care of it themselves.

“We just thought we’d throw it in the back of the truck and bring it over,” said Mary Beth Pritzl as she dropped off a large pile of branches at one of Appleton’s yard waste sites.

Pritzl wasn’t the only one with that idea. Many people took several trips to the yard waste sites, cleaning branches from their own yards or on behalf of neighbors.

“The city’s doing a good job of picking most of it up, but there’s still a few small branches. That’s kind of, to me that’s up to the homeowner to pick the rest of that stuff up,” said Bradley Tumas, who lives in Appleton.

Tumas says the city has already been by his neighborhood street.

“A lot of piles gone today, too. So it looks like their doing a good job getting it up. Even though the beeping woke us all up at seven this morning it was still good,” said Tumas.

There’s still a lot of work ahead for the city.

“A lot of branches yet, it looks like most people got them cleared up and piled up on their curbs but there’s still a lot of downed trees in the area,” said Pritzl.

But Loper says the large task is something the city is ready for.

“Unfortunately we’ve had some experience with picking up storm debris, we’ve done it before,” said Loper. “I think this is our fourth big storm in the last ten years, so we’re actually pretty good at it.”

If anyone would like to get rid of the debris in their yard themselves, there are yard waste sites at both 2625 E. Glendale Ave. and 701 S. Whitman Ave.

Loper also mentioned that larger trees damaged in the storm will be assessed by forestry members to see if they can be saved or need to be removed. He says that process could take months.

