Appleton artist creating mural to commemorate Mile of Music

As you walk from one block to another in downtown Appleton this weekend, you can hear live music of all genres. The mile of music festival brought in about 80,000 people last year and organizers expect about the same number this year.

With such a huge draw, one Appleton-based artist had been thinking of a way to commemorate the festival. Now, during the event’s seventh year, he’s finally getting to create it.

“I’ve been wanting to do a mile mural, I thought we could use one for years,” said Chad Brady.

Brady is a big fan of the festival.

“Fun to have creative people all come in and enjoy themselves and get to see live music,” said Brady. “I moved here ten years ago and I’ve pretty much been involved with the mile from the beginning and a lot of my friends, most of my friends, are musicians and I just thought we could use a commemoration of an important event.”

He is creating a mural alongside a building sitting on the corner of College Avenue and state street in honor of the event. But, while he’s done murals all over the city, this piece isn't typical for him.

Instead of being commissioned, the project is being funded by an anonymous donor.

"This was more like a gift from the patron and from me to the city more or less,” said Brady.”

Brady says the mayor and his administration also helped the project get the greenlight from the city. Now that he can finally do it, he's putting a lot of thought into it.

"I kind of combined some of the past logos they've used into one,” said Brady. “And I wanted to utilize the space on the wall and kind of have some dimension."

So far, Brady says people have been liking what they're seeing.

"All compliments,” said Brady. Some people stop by and ask if I need anything, couple people have just brought me cold water and everybody's very supportive.”

Along with occasional compliments, he can also hear some of the live concerts as he works.

"Better than listening to people's cars as they go by,” said Brady.

Brady is grateful for the support he gets as an artist, from the city and the public, and he's looking forward to sharing this latest piece.

"I wouldn't paint it on a wall if I didn't want people to enjoy it,” said Brady. “And every time I go by it and see somebody standing in front of it, it's a nice feeling."

Brady thinks he'll add a sunset-like background and a musician in the mural. He plans to be done sometime next week.

