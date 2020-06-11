Appleton announces forum for diverse voices on policing

The Appleton Police Department has established a Police Chief's Community Advisory Board.

"The purpose of the Board is to provide a forum for police-community interaction to address public safety and related issues in order to further enhance the quality of life in our community. In doing so, the Chief's Advisory Board shall reinforce our core values of Compassion, Integrity, and Courage," reads a statement from the department.

The goal of the board is to create a forum for the community regarding law enforcement practices in the police department. The board will also form strategies and community policing programs.

Appleton Police say the board will be made up of a "diverse cross-section of community members." Membership will rotate. There will be at least 15 citizens on the board and no more than 25. Most board members will be adults, but the department will also accept high school students.

"Efforts will be made to select members from diverse backgrounds, including business, education, non-profit, public relations, faith community, government and more," reads a statement from the department.

When ready, applications will be posted on the department's Facebook page and city website.

“We have had community boards in the past, usually to address a specific topic or project, but this board will be on-going. It will give community members an important role in helping us define what we do. We are very interested in hearing from people who may not be connected to advocacy groups and may not feel like their voices have been heard, and from the younger members of our community who want to be involved in improving our community," says Police Chief Todd Thomas.