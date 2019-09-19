Appleton airport gets $4.7 million for improvements

Nearly $5 million is awarded to Appleton International Airport to make improvements.

The grant is provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Appleton International will receive $2.3 million from the federal Airport Improvement program in addition to $2.4 million in discretionary funding.

Upgrades will include 26,000 square yards of new taxiway, ramp, and other improvements.

Airport Director Abe Weber said Gulfstream Aerospace and Air Wisconsin expansions put ATW on the map for aviation businesses, and the money will pay for doubling the ramp space in the Aviation Business Park.

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) helped secure some of the funding. In a statement, he wrote the airport has "become one of the fastest growing airports in the country, and the funding secured today will allow them to continue to build on this momentum."