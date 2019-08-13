Appleton WWII vet turns 100

A local World War II veteran turned 100 on Tuesday and is looking back with a smile.

Cody Splitt, World War II veteran and former Outagamie County Woman of the Year, celebrates her 100th birthday at the Appleton Yacht Club (WBAY photo)

Cody Splitt of Appleton was one of the first women to serve in the U.S. Navy during the war and one of five women to receive a law degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison in her graduating class.

She's accomplished earning the title of Outagamie County's Woman of the Year.

Splitt spent her special day at the Appleton Yacht Club reflecting on her life with her loved ones.

She told us the key to a long, successful life is friendship.

"I've just had the most exciting day, and the most exciting and wonderful life because of all these wonderful kind of friends that are here today and hundreds through the years, through a whole century," Splitt told us.

