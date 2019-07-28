Appleton Sons of Norway celebrates 50th Anniversary

Traditional music, old photos, and dozens of artifacts filled the Liberty Banquet Hall in Kimberly Sunday night. Those elements displayed not only Norwegian culture, but the history of the Appleton group that helps promote and celebrate it.

"It's all people that love Norway. And that's the only requisite. You don't have to be Norwegian,” said Leah Johnson.

Leah and Roger Johnson have been members of the Sons of Norway Norse Valley Lodge since the early 90s.

"Just amazing that the time's gone so fast,” said Leah. “But it's been a lot of good events, just fun."

On Sunday they, and dozens of others, celebrated the 50th anniversary of their Appleton chapter, which formed in 1969.

"It's amazing,” said Roger. “I had no idea that it would be as terrific as it is. It just really turned out well."

The international president of Sons of Norway, Ron Stubbings, traveled from Vancouver for the event.

"There's not as many Norwegians immigrating to North America, so some of the lodges have folded, members are getting older, so it's great when there's one still 50 and still thriving," said Stubbings.

The Sons of Norway has roughly 50,000 members internationally, and while it offers a variety of services, it's the organization's celebration of the culture of Norway that brings people together.

"We encourage people to be involved in their background," said Leah.

"Every community should have this, all the cultures,” said Stubbings. “America is a melting pot, but you can still embrace your own culture, which is great."

The anniversary event also featured a dinner and other traditional performances.

