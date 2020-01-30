Appleton School District considers shifting 6th grade to middle schools

At about 350 students, Badger Elementary has to be creative with space. Storage closets have been turned into offices, some offices have been created out in the hallways, music is taught in the cafeteria, and some classrooms serve multiple purposes.

"At the primary level we try to keep our class sizes down for a number of reasons to try to hit those academic needs the kids have,” said Badger Elementary Principal Tim Hopfensperger. "But we've run into a situation where we've had to double up our classes. So currently we have three classrooms that are doubled up with two teachers in the classroom with multiple kids."

Having too little room has a big impact on students.

"Anytime you put kids on top of kids behaviors can become an issue and it takes time away from the academic piece,” said Hopfensperger.

But Hopfensperger's school isn't the only one facing this issue.

"We had a capacity study completed, and we know that 11 of our 16 elementary schools are over capacity,” said District Chief Financial Officer Greg Hartjes.

Hartjes says a potential referendum this year would address several district needs, including overcrowding. A Future Needs Advisory Committee made up of parents, students, community members, school staff, and administrators has been meeting since fall to explore long-term facility needs.

"We have a lot of different things that we're considering, but what came up in our committee work was an idea to move sixth grade out of the elementary schools,” said Hartjes.

Hartjes says shuffling sixth graders is something the district has considered for a long time.

“We just feel that sixth graders fit better socially, emotionally, academically with seventh and eighth graders than they do in a building that has four-year-olds and [kindergarten] kids,” said Hartjes.

The move would free up space in elementary schools like Badger, but it would influence many other decisions going into the possible referendum.

“Moving them to the middle school adds a lot of curricular decisions, and staffing decisions, and some financial decisions so really that is the catalyst for a lot of different decision making that takes place,” said Hartjes. "If this is the best option for our students, to move sixth grade into our middle schools, that will drive everything else that we do."

Hartjes says the district plans to have all those decisions made and drafted for community input by about May, hopefully creating long term solutions for an immediate need.

“Right now we have a lot of buildings in a crunch because we’ve used them to their max,” said Hopfensperger. “And I think we have waited until this situation where we know we can’t just continue to pack our schools.”

"We think that we can solve some space issues for the next 25 years,” said Hartjes.

