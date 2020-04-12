Appleton Area School District adds 2 meal pick-up locations

The Appleton Area School District says two additional locations will be available for students and family members to pick up meals if students need them starting Monday, April 13.

The free meals will now be available at Einstein Middle School and Richmond Elementary.

All meals will be served in a "grab and go" fashion, and will include milk.

In addition, meals will include a pre-packaged lunch for the current day, and a pre-packed breakfast for the following day.

A full list of locations, as well as pick-up times, can be found below:

- Einstein Middle School - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Parking lot in back of school

- Kaleidoscope Academy - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Front of building

- Madison Middle School - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Back of building

- Wilson Middle School - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - North Parking Lot

- Badger Elementary - 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. - East side of building

- Columbus elementary - 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Parking lot

- Highlands Elementary - 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. - Parking lot

- Horizons Elementary - 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Parking lot

- Jefferson Elementary - 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. - East side of building

Johnston Elementary - 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. - Parking lot

Richmond Elementary - 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. - Parking lot