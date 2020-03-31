Appleton Police warning neighbors about thefts from cars

Appleton Police are asking the public for help.

First, to identify a suspect in thefts from vehicles in neighborhoods near Highland Elementary School.

Second, to lock their vehicles, especially overnight, and take valuable items out of their vehicles to discourage other thefts.

Police say the photo shows a theft in the Gillet Highlands area of the city, but the person could be responsible for other vehicles being entered and items stolen.

Anyone who might have information that helps investigators solve this case is asked to call (29) 832-5500 or email APDTips@appleton.org.