Appleton Police search for missing woman

An Appleton woman has gone missing and Police are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Rochelle L. Gueller went missing Friday morning around 3 a.m. Police say she was last seen in the 200 block of Sherry St. in Neenah.

She is 20 years old and approximately 5’06” and 105 pounds.

She is described to be wearing a white puffy coat.

She may be driving a white 2013 Acura with a Utah registration of Y159V. The vehicle has a crack in the front bumper and dark tinted windows.

If you know any information, please contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500. Reference case # A19040310.