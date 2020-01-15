Appleton Police say man was trying to lure runaway into human trafficking

Appleton Police have arrested a Milwaukee man on charges of Human Trafficking and Trafficking of a Child.

Theodore B. Givings, 35, was taken into custody Jan. 14 at 3:30 p.m.

Appleton Police say they've been investigating Givings "for a significant period of time."

"Investigators established enough probable cause yesterday to take him into custody for attempting to lure away a juvenile runaway into the world of Human Trafficking," reads a statement from Appleton Police.

One of the trafficking charges is related to an investigation "involving an adult in the Fox Valley Area," police say.

Givings has been booked into the Outagamie County Jail.