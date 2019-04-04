Appleton Police looking for armed robber

Appleton Police are investigating the armed robbery of a gas station.

On April 4, a man entered the Fox Convenience station at 3401 N. Richmond St and held it up. It happened at about 3:49 a.m.

The suspect ran off. A dark-colored SUV was seen leaving the area after the robbery.

The clerk described the suspect as follows:

--Black male

--Average height

--Average-to-fit build

--Wearing dark clothing

--Hoodie cinched around his face

If you have information, call police at (920) 832-5000.

