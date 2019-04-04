Appleton Police looking for armed robber

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police are investigating the armed robbery of a gas station.
On April 4, a man entered the Fox Convenience station at 3401 N. Richmond St and held it up. It happened at about 3:49 a.m.
The suspect ran off. A dark-colored SUV was seen leaving the area after the robbery.
The clerk described the suspect as follows:
--Black male
--Average height
--Average-to-fit build
--Wearing dark clothing
--Hoodie cinched around his face
If you have information, call police at (920) 832-5000.