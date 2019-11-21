Appleton Police investigating 'incident' involving passengers on bus

Appleton Police say they are investigating an "incident" involving passengers on a school bus in the area of Ballard Rd and Northland Ave.

The passengers are described as "elderly," according to Appleton Police.

The incident happened at 10:15 a.m. Police are not releasing additional information at this time.

"Officers are still in the area and will continue to investigate. We will update later this afternoon as we learn more," reads a post on the Appleton Police Facebook Page.

