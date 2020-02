Appleton Police say they are investigating a suspected meth lab in the 1300 block of West Rogers.

The road is closed off at the scene.

No other information was released.

The location is on the city's southwest side, not far from Pierce Park.

"Thank you for your patience as we work through this incident," reads a statement on the Appleton Police Facebook page.

Action 2 News will update this story when we learn new information.