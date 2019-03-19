Appleton Police investigate series of property crimes

Appleton Police have taken a suspect into custody for a series of property crimes.

The crimes took place at about 11 p.m. on Monday, March 18. Windows were broken and a car was damaged.

Police say the suspect targeted these neighborhoods:

300 block of N. Union Street

200 block of N. Park Street

100 block of N. Drew Street

300 block of N. Lawe Street

The suspect is being treated for "likely mental health concerns," police say. They will not identify the person at this time.

Police believe there are more victims out there. If you have property damage, report it to police at 920-832-5500.

