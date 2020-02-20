Appleton Police arrest man on child porn and child sex charges

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has been arrested on possible charges of Incest, Sexual Assault of a Child and Child Pornography.
Troy D. Meyer, 44, was taken into custody Wednesday after a cyber tip reported Meyer had been sharing child porn through social media.
Appleton Police say investigators executed a search warrant at a home on the south side of the city. They found "numerous images of child pornography." The investigators also found video they say shows Meyer sexually assaulting a child.
Meyer was taken to the Calumet County Jail on the following counts:
Sexual Exploitation of a Child
1st Degree Incest with a Child
1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child
Possession of Child Pornography.
Appleton Police say the investigation is ongoing.