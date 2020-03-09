Appleton Police: Wear pink Tuesday to support family, friends of child killed

The Appleton Police Department is asking community members to wear pink Tuesday in order to show support for the family and friends of Zyana Corbin, who was killed in late February.

Police say Zyana's family will hold a service, and she will be laid to rest after being killed on February 26th.

In addition, police say the lighting outside of the department will be changed to pink for several nights, as will the lights in Houdini Plaza and the Fox Cities Exposition Center.

In Zyana's obituary, family members wrote she loved to wear colors when she got dressed for her day, but her favorite color to wear was pink. She was always concerned about her family and wanted to brighten up their day.

If you are wearing pink for Zyana, or use pink in some other way, you're asked to share photos to social media using #pinkforZyana with your posts.

