Appleton Police: Public's help needed in battery complaint investigation

Police are asking for your assistance in order to investigate a battery complaint.

According to Appleton Police, the incident was called in just before 3 a.m. Sunday within the 300 and 700 block of North Richmond Street.

Police say at this time, they don't have a description of the suspects, but believe a red SUV may be involved.

A license plate number for the red SUV has not been released at this time.

The call for help with the complaint was made Monday afternoon on social media, with police asking Facebook users to share their post to spread the word about the investigation.

Police added if you do have information which may help them, you're asked to call Investigator Whitney at 920-832-5548, message the Appleton Police Department's Facebook page, or e-mail police at APDTips@appleton.org.

No matter how you contact the department regarding the investigation, you're asked to reference the case number of A20018618.