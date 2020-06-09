Appleton Police Department adds new section to website for community questions

Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas responds to questions from the public in a new section on the department website.

First launched on Monday, it is the newest platform designed to promote deeper conversations with the community.

"Social media has always been an important platform for us that we're going to continue to use, always use, but sometimes things get lost within social media in the comments, in a post that gets pushed down further," said Officer Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department.

Chief Thomas set out to centralize questions being asked of the department following the death of George Floyd. He posts the questions along with his responses in the section titled, "Inquire, Inform, and Improve."

"I am so proud of our Chief of Police Todd Thomas," said Karen Nelson, diversity and inclusion coordinator for the City of Appleton. "Because we serve together on the leadership team in the Mayor's office, I was privy to seeing it before it hit the air."

Nelson praises Chief Thomas for his transparency calling the newest addition to the website the latest proactive measure taken by the city in addressing race, equality, and inclusion over the last 22 years.

"We have been involving the community's input for years. That is not going to change. This is nothing new," she said.

"Some of this is also that learning opportunity to keep that conversation going so that we can see change across the United States," said Cash. "This is law enforcement that wants to play an active role in change not only in our community but as a whole."

Nelson hopes the responses will help members of the community build deeper relationships with the police department, going beyond the peaceful protests that have happened in recent days.

"It is my hope that the community will continue with building relationships that go beyond just dancing in the street," she said. "I enjoyed it. We all enjoyed it with the APD seeing it and being involved. But beyond that we want the community to feel comfortable and satisfied with the fact that we're an open door, and it is your city hall, it is your city, it is our city together."

Anyone can submit a question to Chief Thomas at APDfeedback@Appleton.org.