Appleton Mayor proposes naming park after fallen firefighter

As the one year anniversary of the Appleton Transit Center shooting approaches, the mayor is looking to honor and memorialize Mitch Lundgaard. The Driver Engineer, with the Appleton Fire Department, was shot and killed while on a medical call at the transit center last may.

Mitchell Lundgaard

Nearly seven acres of green space on Appleton's Northside, and the corner of Ashbury and Lightning Drives, was designated a park years ago. But, as the one year anniversary of the Appleton Transit Center shooting approaches, where Driver Engineer Mitch Lundgaard was killed in the line of duty, Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford is hoping city council will approve his proposal to name the park honor of Lundgaard.

"This in particular is a way to memorialize what happened, but in a way that is enduring and that is future oriented, that's positive and that highlights some of the best things that Mitch is remembered for," says Woodford.

Not only is the park in the shadows of Appleton Fire Station number six, but it's also a blank canvass that can be transformed into anything. The city park's director anticipates a playground and an open pavilion will be included in the plans, anything else would be representative of its namesake.

Dean Gazza says, "Look at a way to create some kind of place to reflect and memorialize Mitch and what he meant to the community so that would take some brainstorming and we'd gather input on what that might look like."

In an email exchange, Lindsey Lundgaard, Lundgaard's widow, says she and their boys are ecstatic the city is proposing naming a park after her husband because they feel that his memory will live on in the community, focusing on something he loved. She also says their 8 year old son, Logan, hopes the park includes a climbing wall.

The city says Lungarrd's family would definitely be involved in the planning, something the city hopes gets underway almost immediately. Gazza adds, "I think this is very fitting and I think it will get voted on unanimously. I'll make a bold prediction on that and I'm excited to move forward and have this park named and move forward and develop it, especially in this manner."

