Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford takes the oath of office

There's new leadership in Appleton after the swearing in of Jake Woodford as mayor.

It happened during a special meeting of the city council on Tuesday night.

For the first time in 24 years, the city of Appleton has a new mayor, but before officially taking office, we were given a chance to ask him about his upcoming agenda.

Woodford says he's been kept in the loop regarding the city's response to the coronavirus, likely his top priority right off the bat.

He added,"I got started right away with scheduling meetings with department heads here at the city and also with my staff in the mayor's office, just to get up to speed as quickly as possible."

Almost everything else, from the future of the city's library to downtown development will be on the back burner until after the virus becomes manageable.

Woodford said,"The priorities I talked about in the campaign hold true today which is fostering a welcoming safe, affordable community for all people, but understanding that right now we're operating under an emergency with COVID 19."

As for any meetings he's had with former mayor Tim Hanna, Woodford says they've been positive in helping with the transition.

"Mayor Hanna and I will certainly keep in touch. There's certainly a lot of historical context that he brings and I will be in touch with him from time to time to pick his brain about one thing for another," Woodford said.

Woodford leaves behind his previous job as an administrator at Lawrence University.