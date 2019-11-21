Appleton Man Set for Special Deer Season after Surviving Shooting

Of the 600,000 deer hunters hitting the woods this weekend, you might be hard pressed to find one more grateful for the opportunity than an Appleton man.

Jim Counter has overcome a near-deadly shooting to return to his roots in Florence County, and he's just about ready to hit the road.

"Yeah, got a few things to load up, but yeah, heading out," says Counter.

His destination, deer camp, back home in Northern Wisconsin.

"Big part of the family tradition, through my great grandparents and Florence County, and of course it's big in Wisconsin," says Counter with a smile.

At a young age, Counter discovered another passion.

"Just remember pulling in the driveway at 7 years old on a Sunday after church and just kind of popped in my head, I think I'd like to play the guitar," recalls Counter.

That decision would lead to a career in music, first in a band with his brothers, before he moved to Nashville in 1993 to pursue songwriting and to sing background for well-know country stars.

He also sang the National Anthem in front of his two favorite teams.

"Got to sing at Lambeau Field, it was a nice sunny day in September and the Packers lost that one, but redemption at Wrigley, I sang at Wrigley Field for a Cubs-Braves game that the Cubs won," says Counter.

After moving back to Wisconsin, Jim returned to Nashville in April 2018 to visit some friends.

"Three days into it, it was a beautiful sunny day, I was whistling Dixie after eating at a little, tiny taco restaurant in East Nashville and got in my car and as soon as I was in the car I was ambushed I guess you could say," says Counter.

In broad daylight, a 23-year old woman desperate for drug money, had a gun pointing at Counter through his window.

He stepped out of his car.

"I turned my money over immediately and maybe hesitated just a moment with my wallet just asking why she wanted it and she didn't hesitate to pull the trigger," recalls Counter.

The bullet entered Counter's lower chest and exited his back, shattering his car's window.

He was rushed to the hospital with severe internal bleeding and damage to his liver and other vital organs.

Doctors told his family he likely wouldn't survive the initial 14 hour surgery that required more than 100 pints of blood.

"They said my heart was strong enough to keep beating so that was the key," says Counter.

Counter spent 35 days in the hospital before returning home.

After cancelling more than 60 shows, he says he was a little too eager to get back performing.

"July 21st was my first show at a retirement home and the lady who booked me, I went up to her afterwards and I said that didn't sound too good did it, and she looked at me and said no Jim, it didn't," says Counter with a chuckle.

Now back to full strength, and sounding like himself again, Counter says he's come to appreciate life's simple things.

And when he arrives at his family's deer camp tonight, he'll be grateful, without a trace of anger over what he had to endure.

"Haven't felt any bitterness towards her, people make mistakes and hopefully she can learn from it and change and become a good person and never want to do that again," says Counter.

In February, Counter will be back in Nashville as a witness in the trial for the woman who nearly ended his life.