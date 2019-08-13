Appleton: July storm damage totals top $715,000

Cleanup from July's severe weather has cost the city of Appleton more than $715,000, and that total is expected to climb.

The damage stems from the storm outbreak that devastated several communities in Northeast Wisconsin on July 19 and July 20. CLICK HERE for Action 2 News severe weather coverage.

Appleton's City Forester says between 750-and-1,000 city-owned trees were damaged.

"In the weeks and months ahead that number will grow as we are able to go back and inspect all the terrace trees, some of which will need to be removed because of the storm damage," reads a post on the Appleton City Hall Facebook page.

The city believes it will take years to remove trees and grind stumps. Officials anticipate this work will go into the spring of 2021.

FEMA disaster assessment teams are in Outagamie County Tuesday to survey the storm damage. The agency will decide if the damage is worthy of a federal disaster declaration. That would come with grant money to recoup storm damage totals. Action 2 News is covering the disaster assessment in Outagamie County and will have reports Tuesday evening.