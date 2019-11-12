Appleton International Airport announces nonstop flights to Nashville

Dreaming of a trip to the Grand Ole Opry? Allegiant is offering new nonstop flights between Appleton and Nashville.

The service starts Feb. 14, 2020.

The seasonal flights run twice a week between Appleton International Airport and Nashville International Airport.

“We’re thrilled to expand our Allegiant service to a new vacation destination, with nonstop flights to Nashville,” said Abe Weber, Appleton airport director. “Travelers will now be able to enjoy the legendary Music City attractions, nightlife and restaurants, with an affordable nonstop flight from Appleton International Airport.”

Fares will be as low as $55, according to Appleton International Airport.