Appleton International Airport: Coronavirus not impacting business

Just last week WBAY reported on the ways the coronavirus was impacting local travel, mainly for those flying for business. (See previous story here.)

But there's still plenty of people traveling out of the Appleton International Airport despite global concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

"We've actually seen no decrease in travel,” said Marketing Manager Patrick Tracey. “In fact, we're up 20 percent as compared to this same time last year."

Tracey credits the additional non-stop travel to warmer destinations for the boost in business.

But travelers WBAY spoke to are keeping the coronavirus in mind.

"It started getting more relevant as it got closer to the trip so we're kind of nervous,” said Rachel Ely who’s traveling to Nashville with friends.

But they think it's not too bad in America right now, and that basic health practices should help. Each of them packed wet wipes and plan to be mindful of cleanliness during their trip.

For the customers who are traveling out of Appleton's airport, there are a number of hand sanitizer stations throughout the terminal, and they even include some health tips. Tracey says those are a result of a partnership with ThedaCare. But that's not their only health connection.

"We do work closely with Outagamie Health Department, and of course follow all their recommendations for healthy travel,” said Tracey.

Tracey says America, Delta, and United have all canceled some international flights and are currently offering travel waivers to Italy, so people can reschedule their trip with facing any extra fees.

But beyond that, many people aren't letting coronavirus stop their vacations.

"Folks really want to get away from everyday life and relax a little bit,” said Tracey.

"People are just risking it, they want to go where they want to go,” said Ely.

