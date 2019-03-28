Appleton Easter dinner will go on thanks to generous donors

An annual community Easter meal will go on this year after some generous donors came forward to cover the costs.

Ed Rathsack says some agencies have pledged to pay for the Easter Sunday meal in Appleton.

For more than three decades, We Care Meals has fed thousands of people on Christmas and Easter. Rathsack announced this month that he could no longer afford to keep the meal going. Action 2 News spoke with Rathsack, who told us about the effort he made to keep the meal alive all these years.

"I've worked a lot of overtime to pay the bills some years. Twice the wife and me had to take out loans to pay the bills," says Rathsack.

Ed prayed for a miracle and got one. He called Action 2 News Thursday to announce that donors have pledged to cover the cost of the Easter dinner. It will be served on Sunday, April 21 at Capitol Centre in Appleton.

Ed was not quite ready to announce the donors Thursday. Action 2 News plans to follow up as the meal draws closer.