Appleton Downtown Unites holding fundraiser

Appleton Downtown Inc. is holding a fundraiser to keep the "vibe alive."

Appleton Downtown Unites is a way for people to support small business, the local economy and the arts and music scene. Downtowns across the nation have been impacted by event cancellations and business closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation of events means less money coming into the Appleton Downtown Inc. coffers.

The non-profit has set a goal of raising $10,000 through Appleton Downtown Unites.

"It's that general management piece of downtown that we partner with the Business Improvement District on to help make sure that downtown is clean, it's friendly, and it's vibrant," says Jennifer Stephany, Executive Director, Appleton Downtown Inc. "We also lend that one-on-one support with our businesses downtown and being able to be here for the long run to make sure those to all of our business owners, as well."

Donate here: https://appletondowntown.org/appleton-downtown-unites/

Some donors will receive an Appleton Downtown Unites t-shirt pictured above.