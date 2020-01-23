Appleton Common Council approves ban on conversion therapy

The Appleton Common Council has approved a city ban on conversion therapy for young people who identify as LGBTQ.

During the Jan. 22 meeting, the resolution passed on a 14-1 vote.

The next step is for the city attorney to draft ordinance language. Once that is complete, it will go before the council for approval and adoption.

The resolutions states "any licensed medical or mental health professional alleged to be practicing conversion therapy in Appleton as defined herein shall be referred to the State of Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services, which regulates therapy services and professional counseling."

The initial resolution proposed a $1,000 fine, but that was removed in the amendment process.

Here is the resolution passed by the common council:

NOW, THEREFORE, LET IT BE RESOLVED, that the City of Appleton seeks to protect LGBTQ youth by adopting a Youth Mental Health Protection ordinance which prohibits any licensed medical or mental health professional from engaging in conversion therapy with any person under 18 years of age;

Furthermore, Conversion therapy, will be defined as any practices or treatments offered or rendered to consumers for a fee, including psychological counseling, that seeks to change a persons’ sexual orientation or gender identity, including efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same gender.

“Conversion therapy” does not include counseling that provides assistance to a person undergoing gender transition, or counseling that provides acceptance, support, and understanding of a person or

facilitates a person’s coping, social support, and identity exploration and development, including sexual orientation-neutral interventions to prevent or address unlawful conduct or unsafe sexual practices, as

long as such counseling does not seek to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity;

Furthermore, “medical or mental health professional” means any individual who is licensed by the State to engage in a profession related to physical or mental health, including any interns, trainees, or apprentices who provide medical or mental health services under the supervision of a licensed medical or mental health professional;

Furthermore, any licensed medical or mental health professional alleged to be practicing conversion therapy in Appleton as defined herein shall be referred to the State of Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services, which regulates therapy services and professional counseling.